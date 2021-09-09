The state protects the rights to vote and to stand for election as prescribed by law, according to China's latest human rights action plan

BEIJING, Sept. 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :The state protects the rights to vote and to stand for election as prescribed by law, according to China's latest human rights action plan.

Titled "Human Rights Action Plan of China (2021-2025)," the document was released on Thursday by the State Council Information Office.

The National People's Congress and local people's congresses at all levels are created through the combination of direct and indirect elections, said the action plan.

In implementing the Electoral Law, the state will mobilize over 1 billion constituents to the greatest extent possible, to cast votes for more than 2 million deputies to the people's congresses at county and township levels. These deputies then elect deputies to the people's congresses at city/prefectural, provincial and national levels, the action plan said.

It added that China will increase grassroots representation in the people's congresses at all levels.

The electoral system ensures that each people's congress has a certain proportion of deputies representing workers, farmers, and professional groups, it said.

In accordance with the Electoral Law amended in 2020, the numbers of deputies to the people's congresses at county and township levels will be revised, with an emphasis on increasing grassroots representation, it said.

China will also ensure the migrant population's rights to vote and to stand for election, said the action plan.

The state will facilitate their participation in elections, and allow more migrant workers, especially those with residence permits in their current location to vote and stand for election locally, it added.