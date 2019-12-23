China Protests Addition of Hong Kong, Taiwan-Related Items to US Defense Budget - Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Geng Shuang

China is extremely dissatisfied with the United States including provisions aimed at strengthening military cooperation with Taiwan and supporting protests in Hong Kong in its 2020 defense spending law and has already made a representation to Washington regarding the matter, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Geng Shuang said on Monday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2019) China is extremely dissatisfied with the United States including provisions aimed at strengthening military cooperation with Taiwan and supporting protests in Hong Kong in its 2020 defense spending law and has already made a representation to Washington regarding the matter, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Geng Shuang said on Monday.

US President Donald Trump on Friday signed the $738 billion National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which includes calls for mandatory sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 and TurkStream pipelines, bars military-to-military cooperation with Russia, confirms arms sales to Taiwan and supports the Hong Kong protests.

"We express extreme dissatisfaction with the adopting and signing the defense budget for 2020 in the US, which contains negative information regarding China.

The Chinese side has already lodged a strong representation to the US side in relation to this," Geng said.

He urged the US to abandon the Cold War mindset, to view the development of China and the China-US relations in an objective and rational manner, and not implement Beijing-related items.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan maintains that it is an independent country.

Hong Kong has been gripped by violent protests since June. The demonstrations, initially a response to an extradition bill, continued even after the highly unpopular measure was withdrawn in October. Beijing has repeatedly insisted that the ongoing unrest in Hong Kong is a result of foreign interference in China's domestic affairs and expressed full support for the local authorities.