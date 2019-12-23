UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Protests Addition Of Hong Kong, Taiwan-Related Items To US Defense Budget - Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Geng Shuang

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 03:58 PM

China Protests Addition of Hong Kong, Taiwan-Related Items to US Defense Budget - Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Geng Shuang

China is extremely dissatisfied with the United States including provisions aimed at strengthening military cooperation with Taiwan and supporting protests in Hong Kong in its 2020 defense spending law and has already made a representation to Washington regarding the matter, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Geng Shuang said on Monday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2019) China is extremely dissatisfied with the United States including provisions aimed at strengthening military cooperation with Taiwan and supporting protests in Hong Kong in its 2020 defense spending law and has already made a representation to Washington regarding the matter, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Geng Shuang said on Monday.

US President Donald Trump on Friday signed the $738 billion National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which includes calls for mandatory sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 and TurkStream pipelines, bars military-to-military cooperation with Russia, confirms arms sales to Taiwan and supports the Hong Kong protests.

"We express extreme dissatisfaction with the adopting and signing the defense budget for 2020 in the US, which contains negative information regarding China.

The Chinese side has already lodged a strong representation to the US side in relation to this," Geng said.

He urged the US to abandon the Cold War mindset, to view the development of China and the China-US relations in an objective and rational manner, and not implement Beijing-related items.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan maintains that it is an independent country.

Hong Kong has been gripped by violent protests since June. The demonstrations, initially a response to an extradition bill, continued even after the highly unpopular measure was withdrawn in October. Beijing has repeatedly insisted that the ongoing unrest in Hong Kong is a result of foreign interference in China's domestic affairs and expressed full support for the local authorities.

Related Topics

Russia China Washington Budget Trump Beijing Nord Hong Kong United States June October 2020 From Billion

Recent Stories

Sohail Riaz Represented COMSATS University at 5th ..

6 minutes ago

Putin to Travel by Train Across Crimean Bridge on ..

11 minutes ago

ICRC, KMU hold meeting to address violence against ..

11 minutes ago

Young man commits suicide in Mithi

11 minutes ago

United Arab Emirates (UAE) uses chat app to spy on ..

13 minutes ago

PFC to train female woodworkers, furniture designe ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.