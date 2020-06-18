UrduPoint.com
China Protests G7 Statement On Hong Kong Accusing Beijing Of Law Violations - Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 01:23 PM

China Protests G7 Statement on Hong Kong Accusing Beijing of Law Violations - Ministry

Chinese Communist Party Politburo member Yang Jiechi at a meeting with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo expressed protest over the joint statement of G7 foreign ministers who urged Beijing to revise its decision related to adoption of a national security law on Hong Kong, according to a statement released by the Chinese Foreign Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) Chinese Communist Party Politburo member Yang Jiechi at a meeting with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo expressed protest over the joint statement of G7 foreign ministers who urged Beijing to revise its decision related to adoption of a national security law on Hong Kong, according to a statement released by the Chinese Foreign Ministry .

The foreign ministers of the G7 group of nations said on Wednesday that they were seriously concerned about China's decision to impose a national security law on Hong Kong and called on Beijing to revise its decision. The G7 countries stated that Beijing's move is not in accordance with the Hong Kong Basic Law and its international commitments under the principles of the Sino-British Joint Declaration.

"China strongly opposes the G7 foreign ministers' statement on Hong Kong Issues," Yang Jiechi said.

Meanwhile, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Thursday that Tokyo highly appreciated the G7 statement on Hong Kong adding that Japan would continue urging Beijing to take "positive decisions.

"

Wide-scale protests have been taking place sporadically in Hong Kong since June 2019, with protesters claiming to oppose Beijing's increasing influence on the special administrative region. The latest wave of protests was caused by the Chinese central authorities' plans to pass a security bill for Hong Kong.

The legislation, which bans secessionist activities, among other things, is seen by Hong Kong residents as undermining their liberties. However, both Hong Kong's leadership and the central government say the legislation would not affect the legitimate rights of the residents.

Beijing maintains that the unrest in Hong Kong is a result of international interference and vows to respect the "one country, two systems" principle.

