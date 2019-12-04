UrduPoint.com
China Protests US Lawmakers Passing Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act - Spokesperson

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 07:40 AM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) China expresses its protest against the US House of Representatives approving a bill that may lead to some Chinese officials being sanctioned for alleged mistreatment of the Uyghur people, Hua Chunying, the Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the House passed the Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act of 2019, tasking various US government's agencies with providing reports on the Uyghur situation in China, especially whether or not certain Chinese officials could be sanctioned under the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act.

"The US House of Representatives has adopted the so-called Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act. This document deliberately discredits the human rights situation in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, denigrates China's efforts against terrorism and radicalization in every way, [is] a malicious attack on the Chines government's administrative policy, gravely violates the international law and the fundamental principles of the international relations, the Chinese side expresses strong indignation and a decisive protest," she said during a press briefing.

In late August 2018, the UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination reported that large numbers of ethnic Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities were being held in political "reeducation camps" in Xinjiang ” often for long periods, and without being charged or tried ” under the pretext of countering terrorism and religious extremism. The Chinese foreign ministry has refuted these claims as unfounded and not reflective of reality.

According to the Chinese authorities, they have established vocational education and training centers so that people can learn the language and law, as well as gain professional skills. They also help strengthen the resistance to extremism and terrorism.

