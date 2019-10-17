UrduPoint.com
China Protests US' New Requirements For Chinese Diplomats - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 07:28 PM

China Protests US' New Requirements for Chinese Diplomats - Foreign Ministry

Beijing has protested to Washington over the latter's new and new restrictive requirements for Chinese diplomats working in the United States, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said on Thursday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) Beijing has protested to Washington over the latter's new and new restrictive requirements for Chinese diplomats working in the United States, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said on Thursday.

Washington introduced these new rules on Wednesday. Chinese diplomatic workers must now notify the US State Department in advance of their official visits to any university and research institute, and their meetings with officials. According to Washington, these measure are meant to stimulate the Chinese authorities into providing US diplomats with greater freedom of movement in China.

"The US State Department has put forward additional requirements for Chinese diplomats working in the United States.

China has protested in this regard," Geng said at a briefing.

He stressed that the United States' claims that Beijing restricted the actions of US diplomats in China were baseless.

"China insists that the United States correct its mistakes, cancel the decision, provide the necessary conditions and support to Chinese diplomats in their work in the US, instead of creating obstacles," he added.

The US and China have been engaged in a trade war since June 2018, exchanging billions of Dollars worth of tariffs on one another's exports. Beijing has also repeatedly protested statements made by US politicians, diplomats and, most recently, sports executives about Hong Kong, accusing them of interfering in China's internal affairs.

