China provides emergency medical support to over 150 countries: Spokesperson

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :The Chinese government has provided emergency medical support to more than 150 countries and international organizations to help them brace Covid-19 and is actively facilitating the commercial procurement of various countries in China.

At the same time, many Chinese private institutions, enterprises and localities, including the Jack Ma Charity Foundation and Alibaba Charity Foundation, have also lend a helping hand to the outside world, Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson, Geng Shuang said during his regular briefing held here.

He said since the outbreak of the new coronavirus epidemic, the international community has given China sincere help and strong support, which we have in mind.

"At present, although China is under tremendous pressure of 'internal defense rebound and external defense input' of the novel coronavirus, it still provides support and assistance to the international community within its capacity," he added.

Geng Shuang said the Chinese kindness and good deeds reflected the traditional virtues of the Chinese nation, the Chinese people's love for boundless humanitarianism, and the Chinese government's responsibility for the great powers of the world.

He pointed out that viruses were the common enemy of all mankind, and the international community could only win if it was united and coordinated.

"We will insist on doing the right thing, continue to provide other countries with the support and assistance we can, and work together with the international community until we finally overcome the epidemic," he added.

Responding to a question about foreign citizens entering the country through express channels, he informed that China was negotiating with relevant countries to establish a fast-track channel for important business, technology and other urgently needed personnel exchanges.

"The purpose is to stabilize important economic and trade cooperation between China and relevant countries under the premise of effective prevention and control of the epidemic, ensure the safe and smooth operation of the international industrial and supply chain," he added.