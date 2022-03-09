UrduPoint.com

China Provides Humanitarian Aid Supplies For Ukraine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 09, 2022 | 04:03 PM

China provides humanitarian aid supplies for Ukraine

At the request of the Ukrainian side, the Red Cross Society of China will provide humanitarian aid supplies to the Ukrainian Red Cross Society, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Wednesday.Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said at a daily press briefing that the supplies worth 5 million yuan (about 791,000 U.S. dollars) include food and daily necessities

BEIJING, March 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :At the request of the Ukrainian side, the Red Cross Society of China will provide humanitarian aid supplies to the Ukrainian Red Cross Society, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Wednesday.

Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said at a daily press briefing that the supplies worth 5 million Yuan (about 791,000 U.S. Dollars) include food and daily necessities.

"The first batch of supplies was shipped from Beijing on Wednesday," said Zhao, adding that the rest will be delivered to the Ukrainian Red Cross Society as soon as possible by appropriate means.

Related Topics

China Beijing From Million

Recent Stories

UVAS Business Incubation Center holds HULT Prize C ..

UVAS Business Incubation Center holds HULT Prize Challenge

6 minutes ago
 International Women’s Day observed at UVAS

International Women’s Day observed at UVAS

6 minutes ago
 Malaysia's unemployment rate stands at 4.2 pct in ..

Malaysia's unemployment rate stands at 4.2 pct in January

7 minutes ago
 Foreign diplomats visit Punjab Seed Corporation

Foreign diplomats visit Punjab Seed Corporation

7 minutes ago
 Body of woman recovered

Body of woman recovered

8 minutes ago
 Food authority discards 2100 kg substandard spices ..

Food authority discards 2100 kg substandard spices, seals unit

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>