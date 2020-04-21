UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Provides Medical Aid To Palestine To Fight COVID-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 30 seconds ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 05:00 PM

China provides medical aid to Palestine to fight COVID-19

China has airlifted emergency medical supplies including medicines, quick medical test equipments and ventilators to help Palestine to fight COVID-19

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ):China has airlifted emergency medical supplies including medicines, quick medical test equipments and ventilators to help Palestine to fight COVID-19.

Chinese Ambassador to Palestine Guo Wei delivered the medical supplies to Palestinian Ministry of Health in Ramallah to strengthen health services for Palestinian patients, local media reported on Tuesday.

He said Beijing would continue to support the Palestinians in their fight against COVID-19 and provide them with all necessary medical equipments and devices to strengthen their resilience, stressing that the Chinese government chartered a private plane in order to facilitate the arrival of aid to Palestine under the air embargo.

Palestinian Minister for Health Mai Kila, who received the shipment, expressed her gratitude to the Chinese people, and said the medical supplies were not available in the domestic and regional markets, therefore the Chinese government was extending its support which was of a great importance.

As per data from the Palestinian Ministry of Health, the Palestinian territories had been in an emergency situation since the first case of COVID-19 were reported on March 5. The emergency was due to the weakness of the local health sector and the lack of medical equipments to deal with the pandemic, with only 120 ventilators available in hospitals and medical centers in the Palestinian Authority (West Bank and Gaza) to serve more than five million residents.

The Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip, which suffered from a severe shortage of medical supplies and the access of screening strips, announced the completion of two quarantine centers, north and south of the Gaza Strip, to accommodate 1,000 cases.

Related Topics

Shortage Palestine China Gaza Bank Beijing Ramallah March Market Media All From Government Million

Recent Stories

Online shopping gaining popularity amid risk of CO ..

1 second ago

DC directs flour mills to ensure supply of 20 kg f ..

2 seconds ago

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) Facilitation Cen ..

4 seconds ago

Letters sent to commissioners to ensure sale of ed ..

12 minutes ago

Families sue helicopter firm in Kobe Bryant crash

12 minutes ago

It's difficult to live without playing cricket: Ba ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.