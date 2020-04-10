China provides medical supplies to 127 countries, four international organizations: Spokesperson

The Chinese government has so far provided medical supplies including surgical masks, protective gears and testing reagents to 127 countries and four international organizations to help them fight Covid-19 pandemic

"So far, the Chinese government has provided and is providing supplies to 127 countries and four international organizations, including surgical masks, protective gears and testing reagents," Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said during his regular briefing held here.

He said that China donated $20 million to the World Health Organization (WHO), sent 13 medical teams to 11 countries and held over 70 video conferences with experts from more than 150 countries and international organizations.

"Localities, enterprises and civil groups in China also donated medical supplies to more than 100 countries, regions and international organizations," he added.

The spokesperson said that some countries asked China for assistance in commercial procurement through diplomatic channels, and we recommended exporters to them.

"China's Ministry of Commerce also published a list of manufacturers certified by regulatory authorities and facilitated the customs clearance of supplies in compliance with regulations," he added.

He informed that as of April 8, 58 countries and regions as well as four international organizations have signed contracts on commercial procurement of medical supplies with Chinese businesses, and another 71 countries and ten international organizations are in talks for such purchase, adding, "There are other foreign buyers cooperating with Chinese companies, too." Giving details, he said that according to statistics from Chinese customs, from March 1 to April 4, China exported RMB 10.2 billion worth of anti-epidemic supplies, including 3.86 billion masks, 37.52 million protective gears, 2.41 million infrared thermometers, 16,000 ventilators, 2.84 million testing kits and 8.41 million protective goggles.

Zhao Lijian remarked that with the vision of a community of shared future for mankind, China had provided support and assistance to the international community within its capacity while continuing to do a good job in epidemic control at home.

The Chinese side would continue to work with other countries and overcome difficulties with mutual assistance to safeguard international public health security, he added.

About China-Arab video conference, he said that China's Foreign Ministry, National Health Commission and the Ministry of Science and Technology held a China-Arab video conference to share experience on Covid-19 with health officials and experts from Arab states and the Secretariat General of the Arab League.

"Representative that attended the conference include AL Assistant Secretary General for Social Affairs, heads of health department and experts from 12 Arab countries and WHO representatives", he added.

He said that in response to the concerns of the Arab side, Chinese experts shared their expertise on Covid-19's epidemiological features, developing trend, prevention and control, clinical diagnosis and treatment, and related scientific research.

They took over 50 questions. The meeting lasted nearly three hours with over 100 representatives in attendance and achieved good results, he added.

Responding to a question he said, the Red Cross Society of China donated medical supplies to the Vatican Pharmacy in a humanitarian spirit to support the Vatican's efforts to fight the pandemic and treat the affected.

"The first batch of medical supplies has arrived in the Vatican and we will continue to provide assistance within our capacity," he added.

The spokesperson said that China thought highly of the fact that the Vatican had long been committed to helping poor areas improve their medical and health conditions and contributing to addressing global health emergencies and added, "The virus, a common enemy to mankind, respects no country, race or religion." He reiterated that China stood ready to work with the international community, including the Vatican, to jointly fight the pandemic and uphold global public health security.

