UrduPoint.com

China Provides Most Vaccines Globally

Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2022 | 07:05 PM

China provides most vaccines globally

China is the country that provides the most COVID-19 vaccines globally, a spokesperson said Friday

BEIJING, Mar 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :China is the country that provides the most COVID-19 vaccines globally, a spokesperson said Friday.

China has provided over 2.

1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines for more than 120 countries and international organizations, accounting for one third of the total number of vaccines administered outside China, said Zhang Yesui, spokesperson for the fifth session of the 13th National People's Congress, at a press conference.

Related Topics

China Congress Billion

Recent Stories

54 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

54 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

15 seconds ago
 Chief Minister takes notice of disease in buffaloe ..

Chief Minister takes notice of disease in buffaloes and cows, seeks report

16 seconds ago
 Russian Operation Constrains US Ability to Collect ..

Russian Operation Constrains US Ability to Collect Real-Time Intel on Ukraine - ..

20 seconds ago
 Kenya launches strategy to reverse land, forestry ..

Kenya launches strategy to reverse land, forestry degradation

22 seconds ago
 12 injured in road accident

12 injured in road accident

3 minutes ago
 CM Balochistan condemns Peshawar suicide blast

CM Balochistan condemns Peshawar suicide blast

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>