China provides most vaccines globally

BEIJING, Mar 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :China is the country that provides the most COVID-19 vaccines globally, a spokesperson said Friday.

China has provided over 2.

1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines for more than 120 countries and international organizations, accounting for one third of the total number of vaccines administered outside China, said Zhang Yesui, spokesperson for the fifth session of the 13th National People's Congress, at a press conference.