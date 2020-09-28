China provides nearly 200,000 jobs for impoverished college graduates: ministry

UrduPoint.com
Mon 28th September 2020

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Nearly 200,000 jobs have been directly provided to college graduates from impoverished families this year to help them secure jobs, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said Monday.

Taking boosting the employment of impoverished college graduates as a priority, the ministry has adopted a series of special measures this year, said Wang Hui, an official with the MOE.

The ministry has continued to host job fairs for graduates from poor families and sent over 280,000 items of recruitment information through mobile phones, Wang said, adding that it also helped college graduates from impoverished families in 52 poor counties nationwide seek employment by using big data technology.

Other measures, including further education training, personalized employment guidance and paring assistance programs, were also launched by the ministry.

Next, the MOE will work with the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security and other relevant departments to continuously help unemployed graduates find jobs, Wang said.

