China Provides Over 300 Bln Yuan For Employment Assistance In 2023

Umer Jamshaid Published February 18, 2024 | 02:00 PM

China provides over 300 bln yuan for employment assistance in 2023

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) -- China intensified efforts to shore up employment in 2023, with more than 300 billion Yuan (about 42.23 billion U.S. Dollars) directly channeled by governments at all levels to support employment and entrepreneurship, according to the country's Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security.

A total of 12.44 million jobs were created in urban areas in 2023, said Yun Donglai, an official with the ministry, adding that about 33.97 million people who were lifted out of poverty secured new employment opportunities over the past year.

Last year, the country provided assistance to 5.14 million unemployed individuals and aided 1.72 million people facing challenges in finding employment to secure new jobs.

Adhering to an employment-first strategy, China has taken important steps to stabilize employment. Going forward, the country will prioritize employment even more prominently and implement measures to enhance the effectiveness of policies aimed at strengthening employment, according to the ministry official.

