China Provides Over 500Mln Vaccines To Developing Countries

Sat 17th July 2021 | 12:10 AM

China Provides Over 500Mln Vaccines to Developing Countries

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2021) China has provided more than 500 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to developing countries, President Xi Jinping said on Friday.

"China has supplied over 500 million COVID-19 vaccines to developing countries as humanitarian aid.

Over the next three years China is set to provide $3 billion in assistance to help developing countries fight the epidemic and overcome its negative socio-economic consequences," the president told the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders' meeting via a video link.

China first announced its intention to allocate an extra $3 billion in COVID-19 aid to developing countries at the Global Health Summit in Rome in May.

More Stories From World

