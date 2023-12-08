China publishes action plan to improve air quality

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) -- China's State Council on Friday published an action plan to improve air quality amid the country's effort to promote high-quality economic development.

The plan contains a series of measures to achieve bluer skies by 2025, such as propelling green industrial shifts, building a cleaner energy mix, and developing a low-carbon transport system.

Its goals are to reduce PM2.5 density in cities at the prefecture level and above by 10 percent by 2025, compared to the 2020 level; to control the proportion of days each year with heavy air pollution to 1 percent or less; and to cut emissions of nitrogen oxides and volatile organic compounds by over 10 percent.

The plan lists the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region and its surrounding areas, as well as the Yangtze River Delta region and the Fenwei Plain, as key areas.