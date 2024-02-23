China publishes guidelines to better protect rights of workers in platform economy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) China on Friday published guidelines to improve protection of the rights of workers engaged in new employment forms, such as ride-hailing and food delivery.

The guidelines compiled by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security stipulate detailed and practical rules to guide platform businesses in improving labor management and addressing problems, including excessive working hours and platform rules lacking sufficient transparency.

According to the guidelines, workers involved in the platform economy, such as delivery, transport and home services, will start to enjoy minimum wage protection.

Platform businesses are required to prevent overwork, ensure higher labor payment for working during holidays, and solicit opinions before changing algorithms related to workers' rights and interests.