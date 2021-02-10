UrduPoint.com
China Publishes Technical Requirements For Key Civilian BDS Products

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 04:24 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :China has published six documents detailing technical requirements and test methods for key civilian products using the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS).

The documents have been issued to facilitate the construction of a certification system for key BDS-3 products, according to the China Satellite Navigation Office.

Technical requirements and test methods were drafted for chip, integrated chip, antenna, receiver board and navigation module products, as well as other key BDS-3 products that are used in civilian applications.China officially commissioned BDS on July 31, 2020, opening the new BDS-3 system to global users.

