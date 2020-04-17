China Punishes 18 Officials in Harbin for Failing to Prevent Cluster COVID-19 Infections

Eighteen officials from the city of Harbin in the northeastern Chinese province of Heilongjiang have been disciplined over their failure to prevent COVID-19 from spreading locally, the provincial disciplinary committee said in a statement on its website on Friday

The punished officials were in charge of the local COVID-19 prevention efforts and included Harbin Deputy Mayor Chen Yuanfei, the statement said.

According to the statement, 26 new confirmed cases and 19 asymptomatic cases have been identified in Harbin since April 9. All of the infected patients can be traced back to one imported case and a number of the patients were infected at a local hospital.

The imported COVID-19 case that triggered the recent outbreak in Harbin involved a 22-year-old female student who had returned from the United States on March 19, according to earlier statements from the local health commission. The student did not exhibit any symptoms during her 14-day mandatory quarantine and was only confirmed to have been infected through antibody tests on April 11.

After a number of her neighbors became infected but showed no symptoms either, local transmission began to reach her neighbors' other family members.

As of Friday, Heilongjiang has reported 508 local confirmed cases, 364 imported cases and another 47 asymptomatic cases.