China Punishes 254,000 Officials Over Discipline Violation In H1

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 05:34 PM

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :A total of 254,000 officials were punished for discipline violations in the first half of 2019, the top anti-graft body announced Tuesday.

Twenty of the punished officials were at the provincial and ministerial level, the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission said in a statement.

From January to June, discipline inspection and supervisory authorities nationwide received more than 1.6 million complaints and tip-offs from the public, and filed 315,000 cases, said the statement.

