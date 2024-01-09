China purchases over 400 mln tonnes of grain in 2023

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) -- China maintained its grain purchase level at over 400 million tonnes last year despite disastrous weather conditions and ensured a stable grain market, according to a national work conference on food and strategic reserves that concluded Tuesday.

China enjoys abundant grain reserve, with its stock-to-use ratio well above the international grain security threshold of 17 to 18 percent, Liu Huanxin, head of the National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration told the conference.

Liu said the administration also strengthened macro-control over grain reserves last year to keep the grain market stable despite fluctuating international grain prices.

For 2024, Liu said China will coordinate efforts to ensure the production, purchase, stockpiling and sales of grain, and improve the emergency response system for grain in order to enhance the capacity to ensure grain supply in case of emergencies.