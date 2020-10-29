China pushes domestic economy, tech power in five-year plan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ):China's Communist leadership outlined a five-year vision Thursday to develop the country into a powerhouse centred on stronger domestic spending and tech self-reliance, but held back from the usual practice of issuing an overall economic growth target.

Top leaders announced the country's new economic direction after a four-day conclave in Beijing, with the nation facing intense international pressure including a lingering trade war with the United States and suspicion towards Chinese brands like TikTok and Huawei overseas.

They stressed "high-quality development" over fast-paced growth, with leaders flagging the need to form a "new development pattern" based on strong domestic consumption.

The meeting's communique, released Thursday in state media, estimated gross domestic product would exceed 100 trillion yuan ($14.9 trillion) this year.

But it also warned of an "increasingly complex" international environment and heightened uncertainties.

China's economy plunged 6.8 percent in the first quarter because of the Covid-19 outbreak, but it has recovered and looks set to be the only major economy to achieve growth this year.

This week's discussions centred on China's 14th five-year plan since the People's Republic was founded in 1949.

There had been hopes the meeting would flesh out details of President Xi Jinping's surprise pledge that the country would reach peak carbon emissions by 2030, but the statement was light on details.

The meeting did call for more promotion of low-carbon development, more efficient use of resources and prioritising conservation.

China accounts for a quarter of the planet's greenhouse gases and has relied heavily on coal to spur development.

The communique said China now aimed to become a "moderately developed" economy by 2035 and brought forward an earlier growth target on per-capita GDP by 15 years.