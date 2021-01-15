UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Puts 20,000 Villagers In Central Quarantine Over Virus Risk

Sumaira FH 30 seconds ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 02:37 PM

China puts 20,000 villagers in central quarantine over virus risk

China has sent over 20,000 rural residents living in the epicentre of the country's latest virus spread to state-run quarantine facilities, as Beijing on Friday reported the worst nationwide figures since March

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :China has sent over 20,000 rural residents living in the epicentre of the country's latest virus spread to state-run quarantine facilities, as Beijing on Friday reported the worst nationwide figures since March.

The country had largely brought the virus under control after strict measures including mass testing and travel restrictions, but recent weeks have seen numbers climbing again, especially in the north, prompting a fresh wave of lockdowns.

Another 144 infections were reported by the National Health Commission on Friday -- the highest single-day tally since March last year -- mostly in Hebei province where more than 22 million people are in lockdown.

The surge appears to be fuelled by so-called "silent infections" -- or asymptomatic cases -- in mostly rural areas on the outskirts of cities.

Over 20,000 residents from villages around Shijiazhuang -- about 294 kilometres (180 miles) southwest of Beijing -- have been sent to state-run quarantine facilities starting from Wednesday, state broadcaster CCTV said.

The villagers are being housed in hotels, according to CCTV, with family members separated into different rooms.

"It's natural that they feel anxious and panic," Liu Jinpei, a psychologist at the centre, told CCTV, adding that authorities had set up a mental health hotline.

Officials are also rushing to build a massive new "centralised medical observation centre" in the area with over 3,000 makeshift beds to isolate those at risk of contracting the virus.

The state-run Global Times warned that the high number of cases in rural areas "sounds an alarm regarding loopholes in epidemic control" as many residents in villages are elderly.

Migrant workers are expected to return to villages for the national Lunar New Year holiday next month, potentially spreading the virus further.

Related Topics

China Beijing March Family From Million

Recent Stories

Impersonate SHO arrested in muzaffargarh

32 seconds ago

Germany hits 2 million infections as WHO tackles n ..

34 seconds ago

Dutch government risks collapse over benefits scan ..

36 seconds ago

Russia Working on Covid-19 Treatment Based on Anti ..

4 minutes ago

Very cold weather forecast for city

4 minutes ago

Tractor production increases 39.38% in 1st half of ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.