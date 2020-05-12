UrduPoint.com
China Puts Into Orbit Two Communications Satellites - Central Television

Tue 12th May 2020 | 09:40 AM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) China has successfully put into orbit two communications satellites for its internet of Things (IoT) project, China Central Television reported.

The launch was carried out on Tuesday at 9:16 a.m. local time (01:16 a.m.

GMT) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in the country's northwest using the Kuaizhou-1A launch vehicle.

According to plans, the orbited satellites of the Xingyun-2 series will be used to test communications technologies in IoT, as well as interstellar laser communications technologies.

More Stories From World

