China Railway Beefs Up Novel Corona-Virus Prevention

Thu 30th January 2020 | 04:44 PM

China Railway beefs up novel Corona-Virus prevention

China's railway sector will strengthen prevention and control measures to help curb the spread of the novel corona-virus, according to the China State Railway Group Co., Ltd

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :China's railway sector will strengthen prevention and control measures to help curb the spread of the novel corona-virus, according to the China State Railway Group Co., Ltd.

It said the prevention and control of pneumonia outbreaks in passengers and employees, as well as the transport of epidemic prevention materials, should be the major tasks.

Temperature detection at railway stations will be strengthened, and passengers with abnormal body temperatures will be advised to seek medical attention.

It will also report the information of passengers designated as close contacts of suspected patients to the local health authorities in a timely and safe manner.

More efforts will be made to step up cleaning and disinfection work at railway stations and trains, strictly control suspended railway routes and instruct passengers to fill in health registration cards.

