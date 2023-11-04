Open Menu

China Railway Reports 16.1 Pct Rise In Business Revenues In First Three Quarters

Umer Jamshaid Published November 04, 2023 | 02:00 PM

China Railway reports 16.1 pct rise in business revenues in first three quarters

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) -- China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. (China Railway) said that its business revenues hit 908 billion Yuan (about 126.5 billion U.S. Dollars) in the first three quarters of 2023, up 16.1 percent year on year.

While unveiling its financial results for the first three quarters of 2023 earlier this week, the firm said it earned 12.1 billion yuan in profits during the same period.

The company added that in the first three quarters, the total transportation revenue reached 731.7 billion yuan, an increase of 37.7 percent year on year, while its debt ratio was 65.81 percent, a decrease of 0.57 percentage points compared to the end of 2022.

Related Topics

Business China Company Same Billion

Recent Stories

Asad Qaiser transferred to judicial lock-up in Isl ..

Asad Qaiser transferred to judicial lock-up in Islamabad

52 minutes ago
 Mushaal urges world to act promptly to stop bloodb ..

Mushaal urges world to act promptly to stop bloodbath of Kashmiris in IIOJK

1 hour ago
 Security forces foil terrorist attack on PAF train ..

Security forces foil terrorist attack on PAF training air base in Mianwali

1 hour ago
 PM Kakar says all parties have uniform opportuniti ..

PM Kakar says all parties have uniform opportunities to take part in elections

1 hour ago
 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand ma ..

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand maintain run-rate in crucial mat ..

1 hour ago
 WETEX, DSS 2023 attract real estate developers tha ..

WETEX, DSS 2023 attract real estate developers that support sustainable cities, ..

2 hours ago
Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 35 New Zealand Vs. Pa ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 35 New Zealand Vs. Pakistan, Live Score, History, W ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 November 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 November 2023

5 hours ago
 Three soldiers embrace martyrdom, two terrorists k ..

Three soldiers embrace martyrdom, two terrorists killed in KP: ISPR

14 hours ago
 Dry weather expected during next twelve hours

Dry weather expected during next twelve hours

14 hours ago
 Hezbollah chief tells US 'we are ready to face you ..

Hezbollah chief tells US 'we are ready to face your fleet'

15 hours ago

More Stories From World