China Railway To Partially Resume Railroad Connection With Wuhan Starting March 28

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 10:53 PM

China Railway to Partially Resume Railroad Connection With Wuhan Starting March 28

China Railway will partially restore railroad connection with the city of Wuhan which had been quarantined since mid-January over the COVID-19 outbreak, the transport company said Tuesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) China Railway will partially restore railroad connection with the city of Wuhan which had been quarantined since mid-January over the COVID-19 outbreak, the transport company said Tuesday.

Wuhan authorities are planning to lift transport restrictions on April 8.

The health authorities of the province of Hubei where the city is located are planning to cancel bans on travel to and from the province starting Wednesday, with Wuhan as the only exception.

According to China Railway, on Wednesday the railroad traffic will resume across the province except for 17 stations in Wuhan. Starting Saturday, these 17 stations will be open for inbound traffic, starting April 8 for outbound travel as well.

