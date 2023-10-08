China raises concern over escalating tension between Palestine, Israel

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2023) China on Sunday said it is "deeply" concerned about the current escalation of "tensions and violence" between Palestinians and Israelis, calling on relevant parties to remain calm and exercise restraint.

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, in a statement, urged an immediate end to the hostilities to protect civilians and avoid further deterioration of the situation, local broadcaster CGTN reported.

"The recurrence of the conflict shows once again that the protracted standstill of the peace process cannot last,” the spokesperson said.

The fundamental way out of the conflict, the spokesperson observed, lies in implementing the two-state solution and establishing an independent State of Palestine.

“The international community needs to act with greater urgency, step up input into the Palestine question, facilitate the early resumption of peace talks between Palestine and Israel, and find a way to bring about enduring peace.”