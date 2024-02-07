China Ramps Up Efforts To Further Boost NEV Trade, Cooperation
Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2024 | 03:40 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) China will step up efforts in supporting the healthy development of trade and cooperation involving new energy vehicles, according to a recent guideline.
The guideline, jointly released by the Ministry of Commerce and eight relevant departments, called for enhancing the capability and level of international management, and strengthening collaboration with relevant overseas enterprises according to local conditions.
Efforts will also be made to optimize the international logistics system while stepping up financial support and trade promotion activities, the guideline said.
It also rolled out measures to give full play to the free trade agreements, optimize import and export management policies, strengthen risk prevention as well as cope with overseas trade restrictions.
