Open Menu

China Ramps Up Efforts To Further Boost NEV Trade, Cooperation

Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2024 | 03:40 PM

China ramps up efforts to further boost NEV trade, cooperation

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) China will step up efforts in supporting the healthy development of trade and cooperation involving new energy vehicles, according to a recent guideline.

The guideline, jointly released by the Ministry of Commerce and eight relevant departments, called for enhancing the capability and level of international management, and strengthening collaboration with relevant overseas enterprises according to local conditions.

Efforts will also be made to optimize the international logistics system while stepping up financial support and trade promotion activities, the guideline said.

It also rolled out measures to give full play to the free trade agreements, optimize import and export management policies, strengthen risk prevention as well as cope with overseas trade restrictions.

Related Topics

Import China Vehicles Commerce

Recent Stories

PSL online ticket booking website recovered

PSL online ticket booking website recovered

1 hour ago
 Jordan reached the final of Asian Cup after the hi ..

Jordan reached the final of Asian Cup after the historic win against South Korea

2 hours ago
 Pakistan fully committed to foster inclusive democ ..

Pakistan fully committed to foster inclusive democratic process: FO

3 hours ago
 Blast claims 25 lives, leaves over 40 others injur ..

Blast claims 25 lives, leaves over 40 others injured in Pishin

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 February 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 February 2024

7 hours ago
El Nino brings hunger, drought fears to Madagascar

El Nino brings hunger, drought fears to Madagascar

16 hours ago
 People to vote for PPP on basis of development wor ..

People to vote for PPP on basis of development works: PPP candidates

16 hours ago
 MQM-P vows to sweep in Karachi

MQM-P vows to sweep in Karachi

16 hours ago
 Chile wildfire death toll rises to 131

Chile wildfire death toll rises to 131

16 hours ago
 Foden hat-trick hauls Man City within two points o ..

Foden hat-trick hauls Man City within two points of Premier League lead

16 hours ago
 Awareness session held on heart health

Awareness session held on heart health

16 hours ago

More Stories From World