UrduPoint.com

China Ratifies International Forced Labour Conventions

Faizan Hashmi Published April 20, 2022 | 06:13 PM

China ratifies international forced labour conventions

China's lawmakers on Wednesday announced that it ratified two international conventions against forced labour, months after United Nations experts voiced concerns over the country's treatment of ethnic and religious minorities -- particularly in the Xinjiang region

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :China's lawmakers on Wednesday announced that it ratified two international conventions against forced labour, months after United Nations experts voiced concerns over the country's treatment of ethnic and religious minorities -- particularly in the Xinjiang region.

Beijing's approvals come as the country faces accusations of widespread human rights abuses in Xinjiang, including forced labour.

Rights groups estimate at least one million Uyghurs have been incarcerated in "re-education camps" there -- allegations that Beijing roundly rejects.

Officials maintain the camps are vocational training centres aimed at reducing the appeal of Islamic extremism.

On Wednesday, China's top legislature approved the ratification of the International Labour Organization's Forced Labour Convention, as well as the Abolition of Forced Labour Convention, according to an official announcement.

Labour rights have been a fraught issue in China, with a committee of 20 experts appointed by the ILO taking China to task in its annual report published in February.

The group expressed "deep concern" after assessing the treatment of minorities, and evaluated allegations in late 2020 that Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities were systematically being used for forced labour in agriculture.

Related Topics

United Nations China Agriculture Beijing Ilo February 2020 Top Million Labour

Recent Stories

Estonian Police Ban Russian Flags From Victory Day ..

Estonian Police Ban Russian Flags From Victory Day Events

3 minutes ago
 PNS SHAMSHEER visits Bahrain as part of Flag Showi ..

PNS SHAMSHEER visits Bahrain as part of Flag Showing Mission

3 minutes ago
 Relations between Pakistan, USA vital for regional ..

Relations between Pakistan, USA vital for regional progress, development: Pervai ..

3 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif calls on President A ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif calls on President Alvi

3 minutes ago
 Solomons signed China security pact 'with our eyes ..

Solomons signed China security pact 'with our eyes wide open': PM

8 minutes ago
 Italy May Enforce AC Temperature Limits in Public ..

Italy May Enforce AC Temperature Limits in Public Buildings to Save Energy - Rep ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.