UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Reaches Consensus With US On Core Trade Issues After Talks - Commerce Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 11:30 PM

China Reaches Consensus With US on Core Trade Issues After Talks - Commerce Ministry

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) China has reached a consensus with US trade negotiators on core bilateral trade issues after conducting high-level talks, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said in a statement on Friday.

"On the evening of November 1... Chinese leader of the China-US Comprehensive Economic Dialogue [Liu He] spoke to US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin," the statement said. "The two sides conducted serious and constructive discussions on properly addressing their core concerns and reached consensus on principles."

The Commerce Ministry added that both sides also discussed the next consultation arrangements.

The White House said in a separate statement that trade negotiators had a constructive call on Phase One of the US-China trade deal and made progress in a variety of areas in the process of resolving outstanding issues.

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump said that the United States and China are working to find a new location to sign the preliminary Phase One trade deal, which should be announced soon.

Phase One of the trade negotiations is supposed to resolve issues concerning intellectual property, financial service and US agricultural exports. Trump said China agreed to purchase $40 to $50 billion of US farm goods under the trade deal.

The Phase One agreement could ease the looming US-China trade war, which has prompted economists to say that the trade confrontation may lead to a global recession.

Related Topics

Exports China White House Trump Progress Lead United States May November Commerce Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

Tokyo, Moscow to Discuss Joint Activity on Kurils, ..

5 minutes ago

ETPB retrieves 29 acre, 6 kanal land in Pattoki

5 minutes ago

Anti-polio drive in city Lahore from Nov 4

5 minutes ago

Burn Prevention walk held by the administration of ..

5 minutes ago

US Looking Into New Islamic State Terror Leader, H ..

5 minutes ago

French Fighter Jets Strike at IS Tunnels in Northe ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.