China Reaches Out to Pentagon About Wei-Austin Meeting in Singapore This Month - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2022) China has formally reached out to the Pentagon about holding a meeting between Defense Minister Wei Fenghe and Secretary Lloyd Austin in Singapore later this month, Reuters reported on Friday, citing a senior US official.

The United States during the meeting will focus on the issue of managing competition with China, the official reportedly said. The meeting would take place at the Shangri-La Dialogue, which takes place on June 10-12.

The Shangri-La Dialogue, convened by the Institute for Strategic Studies, is an annual event designed to allow heads of state and top defense officials to meet in person to discuss security challenges. The event did not take place in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.