BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :China on Monday reacted to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech on Independence Day and stressed a need of sound development of bilateral relations between the two countries for stability, peace and prosperity of the region and entire world.

"We have noted Prime Minister Modi's speech. We are close neighbours. We are all emerging countries with over one billion people. So the sound development of bilateral ties not only serves the interest of the two peoples but also stability, peace prosperity of the region and the whole world," Zhao Lijian said during his regular briefing in response to a question regarding Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech on Independence Day over the weekend.

The Indian prime minister, in his speech at the Red Fort, said India got stronger military and his country's territorial integrity was supreme.

The spokesperson said the right path for the two sides was to respect and support each other as it served long-term interests of the two countries.

"So, China stands ready to work with India to enhance our political mutual trust, properly manage our differences, step-up practical cooperation and safeguard the long-term development of bilateral ties," he added.