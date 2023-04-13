UrduPoint.com

China Ready For Closer Cooperation With Russia On Afghanistan - Foreign Minister

Sumaira FH Published April 13, 2023 | 03:30 PM

China Ready for Closer Cooperation With Russia on Afghanistan - Foreign Minister

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2023) China is ready for closer interaction with Russia as part of the cooperation mechanism of Afghanistan's neighboring countries, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said on Thursday.

"We support and participate in the Moscow format initiated by Russia. We are ready for closer interaction with Russia under the mechanism for coordination and cooperation of neighboring countries of Afghanistan," Qin told a briefing in the Uzbek city of Samarkand after a meeting with the foreign ministers of Iran, Pakistan and Russia.

Samarkand is hosting the fourth meeting of the foreign ministers of Afghanistan's neighboring countries on Thursday, with the participation of the top diplomats from China, Iran, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan. The officials are expected to discuss the Afghan issue, ways to develop a common regional approach to the situation there and implement the agreements reached between the countries at the previous meetings.

The latest talks in this format were held in the Chinese city of Tunxi in March 2022.

The Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) came to power in Afghanistan in the fall of 2021 after the withdrawal of US troops from the country and the collapse of the US-backed government. The Taliban takeover has heightened the fears of the Central Asian nations concerning the spread of radical fundamental Islamic ideas, as happened in 1996 when the Taliban first came to power in Afghanistan for five years.

The Moscow format was created in 2017 as a consultation mechanism of the special representatives of Russia, Afghanistan, China, Pakistan, Iran, India, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan. Russia traditionally invites the US to meetings of the Moscow format, however Washington has not always accepted the invitation.

