China Ready For 'constructive Role' To End Ukraine War, FM Tells Russian State Media
Umer Jamshaid Published April 01, 2025 | 10:10 AM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2025) China is ready to play a "constructive role" in ending the war in Ukraine but backs Russia in defending its "interests", top diplomat Wang Yi told Russian state news agency Ria Novosti in an interview published on Tuesday.
Wang is in Moscow this week for talks with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov and will meet President Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin has said.
He told Ria Novosti that "China is ready, taking into account the aspirations of the parties involved, to play a constructive role in the settlement (of the conflict)".
Beijing and Moscow have ramped up economic cooperation and diplomatic contacts in recent years and their strategic partnership has only grown closer since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in early 2022.
China presents itself as a neutral party in that war and says it is not sending lethal assistance to either side, unlike the United States and other Western nations.
But it is a close political and economic ally of Russia and NATO members have branded Beijing a "decisive enabler" of the war -- which it has never condemned.
US President Donald Trump has been pushing for a speedy end to the more than three-year war since taking office, but his administration has failed to reach a breakthrough despite negotiations with both sides.
Putin has rejected a joint US-Ukrainian plan for a 30-day ceasefire, and last month suggested Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky be removed from office as part of the peace process.
Beijing has said Wang will hold "in-depth communication on the development of China-Russia relations in the next stage and international and regional issues of common concern to both sides" during his visit.
