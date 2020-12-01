UrduPoint.com
China Ready For Dialogue With NATO Based On Mutual Respect, Parity - Foreign Ministry

Tue 01st December 2020 | 05:30 PM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) China is open to the idea of working together with NATO in the spirit of equality, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said, adding that her country was committed to preserving peace.

NATO foreign ministers will discuss China's rise, Russia's alleged military buildup and other perceived threats to allies and partners during a virtual meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday.

"We hope that NATO will provide a correct and rational evaluation of China and China's development, its domestic and foreign policies. China is ready to engage in a dialogue and cooperation with NATO based on mutual respect and equality," Hua told reporters.

She said China maintained a defensive military posture and regarded its economic development as a way of creating opportunity for global growth, rather than a threat to peace. She also contended that Beijing was a victim of repressive policies.

