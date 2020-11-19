UrduPoint.com
China Ready, Jointly With Russia, To Resist Protectionism - Foreign Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 10:10 AM

China Ready, Jointly With Russia, to Resist Protectionism - Foreign Minister

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) China is ready, jointly with Russia, to resist the policy of unilateral actions, protectionism and harassment in international relations, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said in a telephone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"China is ready to, shoulder to shoulder with Russia, jointly resist the policy of unilateral actions, protectionism and harassment that inflict a blow on international relations and the world order, is ready to protect the legitimate rights and interests of the two countries and guarantee international justice and impartiality," Wang said.

He said Russia and China should further strengthen interaction and coordination, use their advantages in full and help regional countries in solving such urgent issues as fighting the epidemic, maintaining stability and recovering the economy.

