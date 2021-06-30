China Ready to Assist North Korea in Fighting COVID-19 Pandemic - Foreign Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) China is ready to help North Korea fight the COVID-19 pandemic if Seoul asks Beijing, China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, official North Korean media KCNA reported that leader Kim Jong-un heavily criticized top officials for a "grave incident" related to coronavirus pandemic prevention measures that posed a risk to the nation's safety. It was not specified what incident he was talking about, but Kim called on the ruling party to fight "ideological defects" and various negative factors.

"China and DPRK [North Korea] are friendly neighbors. We respect the anti-pandemic measures taken by North Korea.

From long ago, China and DPRK have been helping each other in hard times. If DPRK needs, China is ready to think of assistance to render," Wang Wenbin said at a briefing.

The spokesperson evaded the question of whether China had supplied North Korea with COVID-19 vaccines.

North Korea officially states that there have been no COVID-19 cases in the country, but maintains strict border control and anti-virus measures. Recently, North Korea has called for "maximum alertness" to coronavirus out of concern about the global spread of the highly-contagious Delta COVID-19 variant.