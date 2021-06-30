UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Ready To Assist North Korea In Fighting COVID-19 Pandemic - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 05:50 PM

China Ready to Assist North Korea in Fighting COVID-19 Pandemic - Foreign Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) China is ready to help North Korea fight the COVID-19 pandemic if Seoul asks Beijing, China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, official North Korean media KCNA reported that leader Kim Jong-un heavily criticized top officials for a "grave incident" related to coronavirus pandemic prevention measures that posed a risk to the nation's safety. It was not specified what incident he was talking about, but Kim called on the ruling party to fight "ideological defects" and various negative factors.

"China and DPRK [North Korea] are friendly neighbors. We respect the anti-pandemic measures taken by North Korea.

From long ago, China and DPRK have been helping each other in hard times. If DPRK needs, China is ready to think of assistance to render," Wang Wenbin said at a briefing.

The spokesperson evaded the question of whether China had supplied North Korea with COVID-19 vaccines.

North Korea officially states that there have been no COVID-19 cases in the country, but maintains strict border control and anti-virus measures. Recently, North Korea has called for "maximum alertness" to coronavirus out of concern about the global spread of the highly-contagious Delta COVID-19 variant.

Related Topics

China Beijing Seoul North Korea Border Media From Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Deputy Ruler of Sharjah inaugurates ‘2nd Jewels ..

22 minutes ago

82,539 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

37 minutes ago

Injuring others is punishable by law: UAE Public P ..

52 minutes ago

1 hour ago

Israel-UAE trade stands at $675.22mn, my visit ref ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Silicon Oasis welcomes Arabian Ethicals&#039 ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.