BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) -- China is ready to be a companion for Africa as the continent explores ways to modernization, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Friday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when briefing the media on his recent visit to four African countries including Egypt, Tunisia, Togo and Cote d'Ivoire.

Although the four African countries have different national conditions, they are all looking for a development path that suits their own national conditions and jointly promoting the overall revitalization of the African continent, said Wang.

Africa is a continent full of hope, and China is willing to provide Africa with all-round support in pursuing modernization, Wang added.