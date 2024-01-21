China Ready To Be Africa's Companion In Exploring Path To Modernization: Chinese FM
Umer Jamshaid Published January 21, 2024 | 02:00 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) -- China is ready to be a companion for Africa as the continent explores ways to modernization, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Friday.
Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when briefing the media on his recent visit to four African countries including Egypt, Tunisia, Togo and Cote d'Ivoire.
Although the four African countries have different national conditions, they are all looking for a development path that suits their own national conditions and jointly promoting the overall revitalization of the African continent, said Wang.
Africa is a continent full of hope, and China is willing to provide Africa with all-round support in pursuing modernization, Wang added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 January 2024
Steer through time with My Suzuki My Story and win exciting prizes!
PML-Q unveils tickets for NA, PA seats for upcoming elections
Nawaz possess formula to tackle inflation: Marriyum Aurangzeb
Chad McCrary passes away at 49 in London
Moin Khan among contenders for PCB chairmanship: Sources
Sania Mirza divorced Shoaib Malik: sources
America is truly a strategic partner of Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan
IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic activity
Pakistan seeks friendly ties with all countries: Caretaker PM
Shaheen reveals reason behind consecutive fourth loss against New Zealand.
More Stories From World
-
China's Shanghai reports foreign trade growth in 20232 minutes ago
-
Senegal presidential candidate list excludes opposition leader Sonko22 minutes ago
-
China's Shanghai reports foreign trade growth in 202342 minutes ago
-
5.4-magnitude quake hits 102 km NNW of San Antonio de los Cobres, Argentina --51 minutes ago
-
Beijing's GDP reaches nearly 4.4 trln yuan in 202352 minutes ago
-
6.5-magnitude quake hits 123 km NW of Tarauaca, Brazil52 minutes ago
-
'Fire still burns' for hungry Djokovic at Australian Open1 hour ago
-
Aussies warned to brace for 'severe impact' of Cyclone Kirrily2 hours ago
-
Sabalenka 'stronger' now than during Australian Open title breakthrough2 hours ago
-
Tunnel vision: subterranean London to become tourist hub?2 hours ago
-
5.4-magnitude quake hits 102 km NNW of San Antonio de los Cobres, Argentina -- USGS2 hours ago
-
KSrelief distributes 3,000 cartons of dates in Al-Dhale, Yemen2 hours ago