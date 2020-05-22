UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Ready To Boost International Cooperation On Fighting COVID-19 - Government's Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 08:40 AM

China Ready to Boost International Cooperation on Fighting COVID-19 - Government's Report

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) China is ready to boost international cooperation on fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and to work on stabilizing the global economy harmed by the coronavirus outbreak, Premier of the State Council Li Keqiang said in a report issued on Friday.

"In the face of the public health crisis, severe economic recession, and other global challenges, all countries should work together. China stands ready to work with other countries to strengthen international cooperation on COVID-19 control, promote stability in the world economy, advance global governance, and uphold the international system with the United Nations at its core and an international order based on international law. China is committed to building a human community with a shared future," the report said.

Related Topics

World United Nations China All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Official Fatwa Centre explains how to perform Eid ..

6 hours ago

Al Ain Zoo celebrates World Turtle Day

7 hours ago

Sharjah Media City launches new Freelancer Package

8 hours ago

RTA Director General discusses cooperation, implic ..

8 hours ago

Virtual session held on &#039;Food Security and Co ..

8 hours ago

Dubai Municipality enforces building control measu ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.