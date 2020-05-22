(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) China is ready to boost international cooperation on fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and to work on stabilizing the global economy harmed by the coronavirus outbreak, Premier of the State Council Li Keqiang said in a report issued on Friday.

"In the face of the public health crisis, severe economic recession, and other global challenges, all countries should work together. China stands ready to work with other countries to strengthen international cooperation on COVID-19 control, promote stability in the world economy, advance global governance, and uphold the international system with the United Nations at its core and an international order based on international law. China is committed to building a human community with a shared future," the report said.