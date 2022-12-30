UrduPoint.com

China Ready To Build Up Cooperation With Russia Amid Difficult International Situation- Xi

Faizan Hashmi Published December 30, 2022 | 02:10 PM

China Ready to Build Up Cooperation With Russia Amid Difficult International Situation- Xi

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2022) China is ready to build up strategic cooperation with Russia and be global partners for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries and in the interests of world stability against the backdrop of a difficult international situation, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday.

"In the face of a difficult, far from unambiguous international situation, we are ready to build up strategic cooperation, provide each other with opportunities for development, be global partners for the benefit of the peoples of our countries and in the interests of stability throughout the world," Xi told Russian President Vladimir Putin during a video call, as broadcast by the Rossiya 24 NV channel.

Related Topics

World Russia China Vladimir Putin From Xi Jinping

