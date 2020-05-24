UrduPoint.com
China Ready To Cooperate To Find COVID-19 Origin Without Politicizing Process - Beijing

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 24th May 2020 | 01:30 PM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2020) China is ready to join efforts with the international community on finding the origin of the coronavirus pandemic, but this process should not be politicized, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Sunday.

"The Chinese side has an open position regarding the scientific cooperation with the international scientific community to study the origin of the coronavirus. At the same time, we believe that this process should be professional, fair and constructive. By fair we mean that in the study of the [COVID-19] origin, political interference should be avoided," the minister said at his annual press conference.

The minister also said that during this process, the sovereignty of all countries must be respected, adding that Beijing opposed the "presumption of guilt."

