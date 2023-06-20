China Ready to Cooperate With African Countries on Ukrainian Settlement - Beijing

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) China highly appreciates and is ready to contribute to African countries' efforts toward finding a political resolution to the conflict in Ukraine, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Tuesday.

"As the facts show, war and sanctions cannot solve problems, dialogue and negotiations are the only possible way. China is ready to work with all parties, including African states, to create favorable conditions for resolving the crisis," Mao told a briefing.

She noted that such efforts fully reflect the call of the international community for a ceasefire, cessation of hostilities and eventually a sustainable resolution.

"China supports any efforts aimed at resolving the Ukrainian crisis, highly appreciates the active role of African countries such as South Africa," she said.

A group of African countries came up with a peace initiative on Ukraine in May. A top-level delegation visited Ukraine and Russia late last week to discuss the 10-point plan based on security guarantees, freedom of Black Sea grain exports, release of prisoners and start of peace talks. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told them no peace talks would be possible until Russia withdraws its forces. Russian President Vladimir Putin said some of the points of the African initiative were aligned with Moscow's stance and the discussion should be continued.