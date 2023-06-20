UrduPoint.com

China Ready To Cooperate With African Countries On Ukrainian Settlement - Beijing

Umer Jamshaid Published June 20, 2023 | 04:10 PM

China Ready to Cooperate With African Countries on Ukrainian Settlement - Beijing

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) China highly appreciates and is ready to contribute to African countries' efforts toward finding a political resolution to the conflict in Ukraine, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Tuesday.

"As the facts show, war and sanctions cannot solve problems, dialogue and negotiations are the only possible way. China is ready to work with all parties, including African states, to create favorable conditions for resolving the crisis," Mao told a briefing.

She noted that such efforts fully reflect the call of the international community for a ceasefire, cessation of hostilities and eventually a sustainable resolution.

"China supports any efforts aimed at resolving the Ukrainian crisis, highly appreciates the active role of African countries such as South Africa," she said.

A group of African countries came up with a peace initiative on Ukraine in May. A top-level delegation visited Ukraine and Russia late last week to discuss the 10-point plan based on security guarantees, freedom of Black Sea grain exports, release of prisoners and start of peace talks. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told them no peace talks would be possible until Russia withdraws its forces. Russian President Vladimir Putin said some of the points of the African initiative were aligned with Moscow's stance and the discussion should be continued.

Related Topics

Resolution Exports Ukraine Moscow Russia China Mao Vladimir Putin South Africa May All

Recent Stories

UAE voted Arab youth&#039;s top choice to live for ..

UAE voted Arab youth&#039;s top choice to live for 12th year in a row

57 minutes ago
 Dubai Centre for AI to establish dedicated taskfor ..

Dubai Centre for AI to establish dedicated taskforces within 30 government entit ..

2 hours ago
 TikToker Sundal Khattak granted bail in Hareem Sha ..

TikToker Sundal Khattak granted bail in Hareem Shah video leak case

2 hours ago
 PM hails Chashma nuclear power plant MoU between P ..

PM hails Chashma nuclear power plant MoU between Pakistan, China as “great ste ..

2 hours ago
 Eid Al Adha holiday for financial markets from Jun ..

Eid Al Adha holiday for financial markets from June 27 to 30: SCA

2 hours ago
 Masood Khan urges solidarity among diaspora for be ..

Masood Khan urges solidarity among diaspora for better Pak-US relations

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.