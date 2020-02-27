UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Ready To Cooperate With All JCPOA Parties To Preserve Deal - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 49 seconds ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 05:19 PM

China Ready to Cooperate With All JCPOA Parties to Preserve Deal - Foreign Ministry

Beijing is ready to cooperate with all signatories of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) to preserve the deal and ensure its implementation, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Thursday, adding that the most important issue at the moment is to restore the balance between the rights and obligations of the parties

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) Beijing is ready to cooperate with all signatories of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) to preserve the deal and ensure its implementation, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Thursday, adding that the most important issue at the moment is to restore the balance between the rights and obligations of the parties.

On Wednesday, a JCPOA Joint Commission meeting was held at the level of political directors in Vienna to discuss the agreement's implementation and further coordination of their actions.

"The parties to the agreement reaffirmed their commitment to preserving it and their readiness to take concrete measures for its full and effective implementation. China will continue to work together with other parties to preserve the deal, as well as to advance a political and diplomatic settlement of the Iranian nuclear issue," Zhao said.

According to the spokesman, China stressed that the JCPOA is an important result of multilateral diplomatic efforts that received international support.

"The US' withdrawal from the agreement and exerting maximum pressure are the main reasons for the current crisis. The countries [that still support the JCPOA] should implement the deal, use objective and fair approach to the solution of emerging problems," the diplomat added.

In addition, Zhao said that the main goal now is to "restore the balance between the rights and obligations of the parties."

The nuclear deal was signed in 2015 by Iran, China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union. However, the US withdrew from the agreement in May 2018 and reimposed economic sanctions on Iran shortly thereafter. A year later, Tehran responded by steadily abandoning its JCPOA obligations every 60 days. In early January, Iran announced that it had dropped all of its commitments and therefore had no restrictions on its nuclear program.

Related Topics

Iran Russia China Nuclear France European Union Germany Vienna Beijing Tehran United Kingdom United States January May 2015 2018 All From Agreement

Recent Stories

Efforts being made to ensure best arrangements dur ..

24 seconds ago

Street criminals arrested, 6 motorbikes recovered

44 seconds ago

Polio teams training to start at tehsil level

45 seconds ago

Watchdog Says Human Rights Under Assault in Centra ..

47 seconds ago

Final Year Projects Exhibition 2020 at UET

14 minutes ago

Estonia reports first coronavirus case

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.