China Ready to Cooperate With Russia to Combat Cross-Border Spread of COVID-19 - Beijing

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2021) China will continue strengthening its strategic cooperation with Russia, including joining efforts to prevent the cross-border spread of COVID-19, Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng said on Friday.

"China will continue to strengthen strategic cooperation with Russia, jointly prevent the cross-border spread of COVID-19, and ensure safe and consistent migration of people as well as trade operations between the two countries," Le said during a virtual meeting with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov.

Le said that China was ready to deepen coordination and cooperation with Russia in multilateral regional mechanisms, such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, as well as to jointly maintain peace in the Asia-Pacific region.

He praised the way both China and Russia "decisively confront external meddling in their domestic affairs as well as attempts to drive a wedge between Moscow and Beijing."

Amid the pandemic and complicated international situation, China and Russia remain a "global partner, strategic support and diplomatic priority" for one another, while providing each other with growth opportunities, the Chinese official said.