China Ready to Cooperate With Russia to Counter External Interference - Foreign Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) China is ready to deepen cooperation with Russia in countering external interference in the countries' internal affairs, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said on Tuesday.

"China and Russia share common interests and needs in safeguarding sovereignty and national security, upholding social stability and order, and opposing foreign intervention. China stands ready to work with Russia to act on our presidents' important consensus and deepen our comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era. We will increase exchange and mutual learning, strengthen mutual support, communication and coordination, and uphold our shared interests," Geng said at a briefing, when asked to comment on the US Embassy in Russia's post on Twitter with a detailed route of an unauthorized rally on August 3 in Moscow.

The spokesman noted that the measures taken by the Russian government to ensure public order in Moscow during unauthorized rallies had "sound legal basis.

"

"We could not agree more with Russia's position. ... Just as Russia described, this is typical interference in other countries' internal affairs and the very embodiment of hegemony," he added.

Earlier, Beijing has repeatedly accused the United States of anti-Chinese activities in Hong Kong.

Earlier in the month, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Moscow would provide all the necessary information to the governments of the United States and Germany on how their diplomatic staff and media interfered in Russian affairs when reporting on illegal rallies in Moscow. According to Zakharova, German state-funded broadcaster Deutsche Welle was covering the protest in Moscow in an "anti-journalistic" way by appealing to people in Moscow to take to the streets.