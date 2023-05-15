UrduPoint.com

China Ready To Cooperate With Turkey On Healthy Development Of Bilateral Ties - Beijing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 15, 2023 | 03:50 PM

China Ready to Cooperate With Turkey on Healthy Development of Bilateral Ties - Beijing

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2023) Beijing is ready to cooperate with Ankara to promote a healthy development of bilateral relations between the two countries, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said Monday, commenting on the recent elections held in Turkey.

"China has been paying attention to the presidential and parliamentary elections in Turkey.

China has a strategic partnership with Turkey, and is willing to make joint efforts with the Turkish side to promote the healthy and stable development of bilateral relations," Wang told a briefing.

Turkey held presidential and parliamentary elections on Sunday. So far, none of the presidential candidates has won more than 50% of the vote. The second round of the election, which will be held if no candidate gains over 50%, is scheduled for May 28.

Related Topics

Election Turkey China Vote Beijing Ankara May Sunday

Recent Stories

Week-long anti-polio campaign begins in Punjab, Si ..

Week-long anti-polio campaign begins in Punjab, Sindh & Balochistan

35 minutes ago
 Feature: Arabian Saluki at ADIHEX represents Arabi ..

Feature: Arabian Saluki at ADIHEX represents Arabian hunting heritage

1 hour ago
 Mohamed Al Hussaini rings market-opening bell to c ..

Mohamed Al Hussaini rings market-opening bell to celebrate listing Islamic Treas ..

1 hour ago
 CABSAT 2023 and Integrate Middle East to kick off ..

CABSAT 2023 and Integrate Middle East to kick off in Dubai on Tuesday

2 hours ago
 KEZAD Group, SWS Holding to collaborate on polishe ..

KEZAD Group, SWS Holding to collaborate on polished water processing and distrib ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Government and ICAO launch &#039;Global Accele ..

UAE Government and ICAO launch &#039;Global Accelerator Ambassador&#039; program ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.