China Ready to Cooperate With Turkey on Healthy Development of Bilateral Ties - Beijing

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2023) Beijing is ready to cooperate with Ankara to promote a healthy development of bilateral relations between the two countries, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said Monday, commenting on the recent elections held in Turkey.

"China has been paying attention to the presidential and parliamentary elections in Turkey.

China has a strategic partnership with Turkey, and is willing to make joint efforts with the Turkish side to promote the healthy and stable development of bilateral relations," Wang told a briefing.

Turkey held presidential and parliamentary elections on Sunday. So far, none of the presidential candidates has won more than 50% of the vote. The second round of the election, which will be held if no candidate gains over 50%, is scheduled for May 28.