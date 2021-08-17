China Ready to Cooperate With US on Afghanistan to Prevent Civil War - Foreign Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) China is ready to cooperate with the United States on Afghanistan to prevent a civil war and prevent the country from becoming a breeding ground for terrorism again, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said in a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"China is ready to interact and conduct a dialogue with the United States in order to facilitate the implementation of a soft settlement of the Afghan issue, to help ensure that there is no new civil war or humanitarian disaster in Afghanistan, so that it does not again turn into a hotbed and refuge for terrorism," Wang said as quoted by his ministry.