China Ready to Cooperate With US on Reducing Trade Restrictions - Commerce Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

China is ready to cooperate with the United States on partially lifting restrictions on bilateral trade and investments, Chinese Deputy Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen said on Thursday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) China is ready to cooperate with the United States on partially lifting restrictions on bilateral trade and investments, Chinese Deputy Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen said on Thursday.

"China is ready, together with the US, to implement the consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries at the meeting (in November 2022 in Bali), to hold frank consultations, cooperate to reduce restrictions on bilateral trade and investments," Wang told a press conference.

He added that the consultations should be based on the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and common gain, as well as compliance with the rules of the World Trade Organization (WTO) and the principles of free trade and the market economy.

"We need to create a stable, predictable environment for China-US trade and increase the mutual trust of the two countries' enterprises," the deputy commerce minister said.

According to Wang, in recent years, trade and economic relations between Beijing and Washington have suffered not only from the pandemic, but also from unilateral protectionist measures taken by the US.

"However, trade between China and the US is still at an all-time high. According to Chinese statistics, bilateral trade last year reached more than $750 billion," he said.

In January 2020, after months of negotiations, Beijing and Washington signed an agreement on a Phase One trade deal, which required structural reforms and other changes to China's economic and trade regime. Among other things, Washington retained two types of tariffs on Chinese goods: 25% tariffs amounting to $250 billion a year and 7.5% tariffs amounting to $120 billion a year.

Under the agreement, China was expected to purchase American industrial goods worth $75 billion, energy resources worth $50 billion, and spend another $35-40 billion over two years on US services.

In December 2021, Beijing said it had made enough efforts over the two years to fulfill the deal despite the COVID-19 pandemic and expressed the hope that Washington would also endeavor to create favorable conditions for further development of bilateral trade.