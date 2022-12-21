China Ready to Deepen Cooperation With Germany to Resolve Energy Crisis - Xi Jinping

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) China is ready to deepen cooperation with Germany to resolve the energy and food crises, Chinese President Xi Jinping said during a telephone conversation with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

"China is ready for broader and deeper cooperation with Germany in solving global problems, such as the sluggish economic recovery after the pandemic, climate change, food and energy crises," Xi said as quoted by China Central Television.

He said he hopes Germany will keep playing an active role in ensuring the stable and long-term development of relations between China and the EU, adding that Beijing hopes Germany will provide a fair, transparent and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese companies in Germany.