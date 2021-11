China Ready to Develop Closer Energy Partnership with Russia - Xi

China is ready to develop a closer energy partnership with Russia, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2021) China is ready to develop a closer energy partnership with Russia, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday.

"China is ready to forge a closer energy partnership with Russia, jointly maintain energy security and respond to the challenges of global climate change," Xi said in a letter to participants of the China-Russia business forum focused on energy, as quoted by the China Central Television broadcaster.