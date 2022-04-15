China Ready to Develop Cooperation With CSTO - Top Lawmaker

China considers the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) the leading military security mechanism in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and is ready to develop cooperation with it, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People Congress of China Li Zhanshu said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2022) China considers the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) the leading military security mechanism in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and is ready to develop cooperation with it, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People Congress of China Li Zhanshu said on Friday.

"We believe that the CSTO is the leading mechanism of military security in the CIS, plays a significant role in promoting and ensuring regional stability and security. We are ready to continue to develop cooperation with this organization," he said during an online meeting with the speaker of the upper chamber of the Russian parliament Valentina Matvienko.

The CSTO, established in 1992, unites Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan. Russia currently holds the rotating chairmanship of the alliance.